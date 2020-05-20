From the air: Honoring Meadowdale High School Class of 2020

Pretty cool fly-over of bus formation at the @MeadowdaleMavs senior parade today courtesy of Silver Creek Family Church! Seniors picked up caps and gowns while cheered on by teachers, coaches, our officers, and a drum line! #Congrats #ClassOf2020 pic.twitter.com/js7Wk1GxGd — Lynnwood Police (@LynnwoodPD) May 19, 2020

Meadowdale High School seniors picked up their caps and gowns Tuesday during a vehicle parade at the high school. Lynnwood’s Silver Creek Family Church captured from the air the formation of school buses honoring the MHS Class of 2020. The video was shared on Twitter by the Lynnwood Police Department, which sent officer to the event to honor the seniors.

All of the Edmonds School District’s graduating classes will be holding virtual graduation ceremonies due to COVID-19. The ceremonies will be filmed in advance using social distancing protocols and then the resulting video will be broadcast on the day of the originally scheduled graduation.