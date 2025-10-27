From the Founder’s Desk: A new look for Lynnwood Today

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Dear Readers:

Lynnwood Today has a new look, and we welcome your feedback as we test drive the new site.

Over the years, as the site has expanded (and we’ve added an increasing number of features), readers have told us that it was hard to find what they were looking for. This redesign is aimed at addressing that, along with making the site more visually appealing.

What you will notice:

Our top menu bar has been streamlined to feature our main sections. You can see a list of all sections by clicking on “All Sections”.

Our Events Calendar is more prominently listed on the right side of the home page so you can more easily find upcoming events — and access the button for submitting them too.

Stories are now filed in categories, rather than appearing in one long column down the center of the page. Within those categories, the stories do appear in the order that they have been posted.

Any story that doesn’t appear in one of those categories will now appear at the bottom of the page in the “More News” section

We have prominently included reminders in all of our stories for how you can support us financially AND how you can sign up for our daily email newsletter. Readers have told us they can’t find this information so now it is included in every story.

We have included a link to “Most Read Stories” so you can track what is most popular and what you might have missed.

We know there will be some glitches so we appreciate your patience. And we invite readers to email myedmondsnews@gmail.com with issues they are having — as well as overall feedback.