From the Founder’s Desk: Double your donation to support community news – thanks to Rick Steves

A few weeks ago, I had a chance to sit down with Edmonds resident, philanthropist and European travel writer Rick Steves. The topic: How to ensure local news not just survives — but thrives.

We talked about our mission: To ensure that our nonprofit news organization remains financially sustainable so we can focus on civic education and engagement for all stakeholders — including those who have been traditionally underrepresented.

We also discussed our community-owned nonprofit status: All three of our publications, which include My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today, receives much of their support from tax-deductible reader donations. (Learn more about why we moved to nonprofit status in 2023, and what that means for the community, in this Founder’s Desk column I wrote for our 15th anniversary celebration in 2024.)

Now, Rick has offered to match all reader gifts, up to $10,000.

“I believe principled, independent journalism is more important than ever for the fabric of our community and for protecting our democracy. How about you?” – Rick Steves

Here’s an example of why our work matters, especially during a local election year. Between now and Nov. 4, My Neighborhood News Network will be sponsoring in-person city council and mayoral candidate events for voters in Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds. We will also be sponsoring an educational event on the proposed Edmonds levy lid lift.

While we work hard to bring you these events, supporting that work – and local news — is easy. Visit our donation page here. And remember, Rick Steves will match every donation, up to $10,000.