From the Founder’s Desk: We’re nearing the fundraising finish line

Dear Readers:

We are nearing the finish line of our 2024 NewsMatch campaign — with a goal of raising $70,000 by Dec. 31 — and I have important news to share.

In October, we conducted a matching campaign as part of our 15th anniversary celebration. Thanks to donations from our community, we were able to match a generous $10,000 gift from European travel writer Rick Steves. And now, two months later, that $10,000 community match is included as part of the 2024 NewsMatch campaign

We have just under $10,000 remaining to meet our $70,000 target. Can we count on you to help us leverage that $10,000 community match from October to help us meet our NewsMatch fundraising goal?

If you haven’t yet donated, please consider a gift today. It will help fund our growing news coverage in South Snohomish County.

You can donate here or mail a check to:

My Neighborhood News Network

10016 Edmonds Way, Ste. C-150

Edmonds, WA 98020

Remember that we are a 501(c)3 organization and all donations are tax-deductible. Our federal tax ID # is 88-3919841.

Sincerely,

Teresa Wippel

Founder, President CEO

My Neighborhood News Network.

P.S. Thanks to ALL who have already donated generously. We are so grateful for your support.