From the Founder’s Desk: Will you help us reach our NewsMatch goal by Dec. 31?

Dear Lynnwood Today readers:

First, let me express my sincere appreciation to all of you who have donated to our 2024 NewsMatch fundraising campaign. Thanks to your generosity, we have raised $53,000 — well on the way to our $70,000 goal by Dec. 31, 2024.

This is an ambitious goal — $10,000 higher than what we raised during last year’s NewsMatch campaign. But we have ambitious plans for those dollars. Your contribution will help us fund additional staffing, technology and outreach work to ensure that we can better cover the issues matter to you.

Here are top coverage areas that our readers identified during listening sessions in 2024:

– Continuation of strong local news, especially local government.

– Including diverse thoughts and views.

– Investigative reporting.

– More coverage of nonprofits.

– Small business highlights.

We are committed to expanding our coverage in 2025, and that means more staffing to do the work. Now through Dec. 31, contributions will be matched up to $1,000, which is a huge deal for a small, nonprofit newsroom like ours.

We need your help to meet our goal of $70,000. Will you join us?

Donate here.

Thank you — and happy holidays from all of us at Lynnwood Today!

Teresa Wippel

Founder, President and CEO

My Neighborhood News Network

My Edmonds News/MLTnews/Lynnwood Today

P.S. Many readers provide end-of-the-year gifts through their donor advised funds. Our federal tax ID # is 88-3919841. And we now have the ability to take donations of stock. Email me to learn more.