From the Founder’s Desk: You did it — $70K raised!

Posted: January 1, 2025

Dear Readers:

Thanks to your generosity, we have reached our 2024 NewsMatch fundraising goal of $70,000!

Your donations will support our efforts to further improve our community news coverage, as we move into what is already shaping up to be a very busy 2025.

All of us at the My Neighborhood News Network are grateful for your financial support as we work to build this nonprofit, community-owned news organization.

Please accept our appreciation, from the bottom of our news-gathering hearts!

Sincerely,

Teresa Wippel
Founder, President and CEO

P.S. If you weren’t able to donate during NewsMatch, we welcome your tax-deductible gift anytime. You can donate here.

