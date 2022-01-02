From the Mayor: New beginnings – January 2022

As I embark on my new role as the eighth mayor of the City of Lynnwood, I can’t help but reflect on the journey that brought me here…

My grandparents arrived in Washington state via a covered wagon from Missouri in the early 1900s. My dad was one of 15 children and was born in a small home in Edmonds in 1933. My grandparents later moved to a chicken farm near 148th and 52nd. They had an egg route that was well supplied by their 2,500 chickens. I recall that was their home until the early 1970s and then they moved to a house by Lake Serene, where I would often ride my bike to spend time with them and eat rice pudding sitting in rocking chairs in their carport.

My journey started in the same year that Lynnwood was declared a city — 1959. I attended Meadowdale Elementary, Lynndale Elementary, Lynnwood Junior High and Meadowdale High School. My first job was as a “page” at the Lynnwood Library and I still feel quite at home in our library next to City Hall.

I went on to Edmonds Community College and Central Washington University on the Edmonds CC Campus, where I earned my bachelor’s of science degree in accounting. During my college years, I worked for a CPA firm and also for a landscaping company. This company put in the original South Lynnwood Neighborhood Park and the landscaping at the new Alderwood Mall. Though I was hired as their accountant, I spent quite a bit of time with my hands in the dirt helping install the playground equipment at the park and watering trees that are still growing at the mall.

From there, I went on professionally to a 40-year accounting career and raising my two amazing daughters, mostly as a single mom. Denise and Janine also attended schools in the Edmonds School District and graduated from Meadowdale High.

Lynnwood is where I lived and grew up, but it wasn’t “home” until 2005 when I remodeled and moved into my parent’s house. About all I really knew about Lynnwood until then was that we had a mall and some nice parks!

In 2014, I took a class offered by the city called “Lynnwood University” so that I could better understand the community where I had lived for most of my life. It opened my eyes, my mind and my heart. (One of my goals this year is to bring that back in a COVID-friendly way so others can continue to see all our city has to offer.) It was through this that I began to attend city council meetings, finance committee meetings, volunteering at the fire department and paying attention to what a city does for its community.

In 2015, I chose to run for city council and lost to former Councilmember Ben Goodwin by 21 votes – yes, every vote really does matter! I ran again in 2017 and this time I was successful! These last four years have been a wonderful learning time as I served two years as a Regional Fire Authority Fire Commissioner and the last two years on the Snohomish Health District Board along with my council responsibilities.

As we have all weathered almost 24 months of COVID, new variants, vaccinations, boosters and all the ups and downs, I remain hopeful that we will find a new path of coming together as a community and value one other — not only for what we have in common but also rejoicing in our differences. Our city is not just about light rail and buildings. It is not just about roads and education. It is not just about taxes and public safety. Our city is about providing for all who choose to live, work and play here.

In closing, I want to share my New Year’s Resolutions or, as I like to call them, My Intentions

Choose Hope Every Day – It is easy to be sidetracked by headlines and sound bites. It takes more effort to make a choice to look beyond and find ways to unite us.

Listen for the Purpose of Understanding – Really listening to hear, not only someone’s words but also their heart, takes practice, and I am intent on doing this more during 2022.

Communicate Effectively – Since being on city council, I have grappled with how to communicate with people better. We have our website, the “Inside Lynnwood” newsletter, Lynnwood eNews, and social media. All this is pushing information out and that is valuable, but I need to hear from you. I will be continuing Mayor Nicola Smith’s community outreach conversations every week. Please sign up and let me know how we can do better.

Keep Learning – No one person knows everything on a specific topic these days. I/we need to continue to read, study, learn and listen to other people. I am often amazed at how a good idea brought by one person, morphs into a great concept with a small group, and then blossoms into a totally outstanding plan with far-reaching effect as more people are included.

These are my intentions for 2022, I hope you consider creating your own.

Be Well,

Mayor Christine Frizzell