From the Mayor: Springing forward

Springtime is officially here and we have so much to look forward to! Our days start to get a little longer, the weather just a little bit warmer, the birds start to greet us in the morning and the crocus and daffodils begin to bloom.

This spring also marks the beginning of something else… perhaps the start of our “new normal?” With COVID-19 case rates slowly declining and our mask mandates lifting, our city staff are preparing a variety of ways to begin engaging with you in person. By March 21, we will have fully reopened our city buildings for in-person services. Our beloved Fair on 44th is returning this September, along with several other park-based events throughout the late spring and summer.

There are so many wonderful businesses in Lynnwood that are happy to welcome you as well. From our many restaurant options to our merchants and service-based industries, we encourage you to start local! I challenge you, and myself, to check out smaller businesses in our city. I’m always surprised by the diversity of people and products I’ve been missing!

When you are out and about in Lynnwood, be sure to make a stop at our newest public art feature, the “Love Your New Neighbor” sculpture, located on the corner of 196th Street Southwest and 36th Avenue West, in front of the Lynnwood Convention Center. It truly is a beautiful sight to see, and what a great reminder as we begin to reconnect with one another.

Be sure to follow our social media and check our events calendar to find out more about our events and opportunities in the coming weeks and months. You can find the calendar here. We are looking forward to being with you in person once again!

Be Well,

Mayor Christine Frizzell