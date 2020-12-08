From the photo archives: Santa styling, folk dancing 42 seconds ago 1 From the Dec. 8, 2017 archives of David Carlos: “I think Santa has a…clause…in his contract to get regular styling done.” Taken at Alderwood Mall Dec. 8, 2017. From the Dec. 8, 2018 archives: Chuck, a retired Meadowdale High teacher, shows his dance moves. “This is the best dance floor in the Seattle area; the wood’s not sitting on concrete. The Armory (at the Seattle Center) has a concrete floor, and we feel it on our backs by the end of the night.” Taken at the Sno-King Holiday Folk Dance Party, Cedar Valley Grange, Lynnwood.