From the Publisher’s Desk: Gratitude

It’s hard to believe, but we are almost at the end of 2019. And what a year it has been.

Since January, we have been recognized for our work in numerous ways, including MLTnews being honored as 2019 Small Business of the Year and Publisher Teresa Wippel being named Edmonds Citizen of the Year for 2019. We celebrated 10 years since the founding of both MLTnews and My Edmonds News. (Lynnwood Today has been around since 2012, so it won’t be long before that decade milestone will be celebrated as well.)

As I reflect during this Thanksgiving weekend, I want to stress that it takes a village — literally — to pull off this work 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Not only a village of writers, photographers, graphic designers, marketers and technical support but a village of readers. You point out our successes and our failings. You note our typos. You support us with donations, with kind words, with (mostly) constructive criticism.

When I launched My Edmonds News 10 years ago, I had no road map to follow. I knew that our community needed a place to gather and to discuss the issues of the day. And 10 years later — after acquiring community news websites in neighboring Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood — I am certain that community journalism is a cornerstone of our democracy.

It’s what keeps us connected and engaged. It’s what moves us out of our social media bubbles and into a robust community-wide discussion of what matters. It rises above any particular politician or political stance or anyone’s personal agenda.

I look forward to another decade (or more) of serving our communities, and I am grateful to all of you for supporting our work.

Until next time.

Teresa Wippel, Publisher

P.S. If you haven’t yet signed up to support the community journalism we provide, please do so at this link. Any amount is appreciated — and it makes a difference.