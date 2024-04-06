From the state fire marshal’s office: Fire safety tips for preschoolers

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds parents and caregivers it is important to have a plan when there are children in your home, because during emergencies children sometimes need help getting out of the house.

According to a report from the U.S. Fire Administration, in 2020, the relative risk of dying in a fire for children age 14 and under was 70% less than that of the general public. In 2022, Washington state reported three children under to age of 10 died in fires, representing 3.7% of the state’s fatalities that year.

Some children are curious about fire, but there are simple steps you can take to keep you and the people you love safe from fire and burns. The state fire marshal’s office suggests the following messages for parents and caregivers to give to preschoolers:

Firefighters are community helpers. They wear special clothes and equipment to help them stay safe from smoke and fire. Do not be afraid of firefighters even though their equipment can look and sound scary.

When you hear a smoke alarm, get outside and stay outside. A smoke alarm will let you know if there is a fire in the home and make a loud “beep,” beep, beep” sound if there is smoke. Get outside until a grown-up says it is safe to go back inside. Practice a fire drill with your family using sound from your smoke alarm.

Stay away from hot things. Do not touch matches or lighters, or any other items that can be hot, as they are dangerous. Walk away and tell a grown-up if you see them.