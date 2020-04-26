From the Washington State Department of Health: Protecting children during this stressful time

COVID-19 has created a huge amount of stress for our communities and families. We are worried about our health and the health of our loved ones. Unemployment and financial difficulties add to this stress. In times of great stress, violence in the home can increase. This Child Abuse Prevention Month, let’s remember that the best way to protect children from violence and neglect in the home is to take care of parents and families. This can look like a friend or community member connecting with a family through a virtual visit or phone call, or a neighbor dropping off a meal on the porch to a family so the family can reduce stress and enjoy each other.

Here are some ways that parents can take care of themselves and protect their families:

Find ways to reduce and manage stress

Take quiet time to reenergize: take a bath, write, sing, laugh, play, drink a cup of tea.

Do some physical exercise: walk, stretch, do yoga, lift weights, dance.

Share your feelings with someone you trust.

Surround yourself with people who support you and make you feel good about yourself.

Learn about parenting and child development

Find someone you trust to ask questions and discuss parenting challenges.

Sit and observe what your child can and cannot do.

Find an online parenting class or workshop.

Maintain your social connections

Connect with someone who inspires you over text or phone.

Find or create an online support group of parents with children at similar ages.

Know where to find help when you need it

Call 2–1–1 to find organizations in your area that support families.

Make a list of people or places to call for support.

Help your children feel safe and loved

Provide regular routines, especially for young children.

Talk with your children about how important feelings are.

Teach and encourage children to solve problems in age-appropriate ways.

Help your family show how much you love each other