From tires to nail polish, state ecology department studying new round of consumer products with toxic chemicals

In May 2024, Washington State Department of Ecology’s Safer Products for Washington team identified a new set of toxic chemicals in everyday consumer products. That’s important, Ecology said, because it gives the team an opportunity to reduce exposure to toxic chemicals and prevent their release into the environment. The department is seeking public feedback on the products identified as significant sources of these toxic chemicals.

The team prioritized products where it saw potential opportunities to reduce or prevent the use of toxic chemicals and to reduce disproportionate exposures. The new priority products and priority chemicals identified in its report include:

– Artificial turf with PFAS so-called “forever chemicals” known as per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, and 6PPD-quinone, a chemical that comes from the breakdown of vehicle tires.

– Cleaning and household care products with formaldehyde releasers and ortho-phthalates.

– Cosmetics with cVMS (cyclic volatile methylsiloxanes).

– Insulation with organohalogen flame retardants (OFRs).

– Jewelry with lead and cadmium.

– Motor vehicle tires with 6PPD.

– Nail products with BTEX (benzene, ethyl benzene, toluene, and xylene substances).

– Plastic packaging with organobromine or organochlorine substances.

– Paints with PFAS.

– Sealants, caulks, and adhesives with ortho-phthalates.

– Toilet and bathroom deodorizers with organobromine or organochlorine substances.

Ecology said it is continuing the work it started in 2022 on PFAS in:

– Firefighting personal protective equipment

– Cookware

– Hard surface sealers

– Floor waxes and polishes

Other continuing work includes further review of PCBs in printing inks from the first review cycle and 6PPD in motor vehicle tires.

Toxic chemicals in consumer products can escape into homes, workplaces and schools, and eventually make their way to our environment. The Safer Products for Washington program works in five-year cycles. In each cycle, the team:

– Identifies toxic chemicals we’re concerned about.

– Identifies consumer products that are significant sources of these chemicals.

– Identifies safer alternatives and determine if or how we need to regulate when these chemicals are used.

– Adopts regulations to prevent pollution, reduce the use of toxic chemicals, and increase product ingredient transparency.

Ecology is holding a public comment period to hear the public’s thoughts and concerns about these chemicals and products. Here’s how it works:

Check out the draft report on priority products the department plans to prioritize. The report tells you more about the products chosen, how they were selected, and why toxic chemicals in these products are concerning. Need to know more? Attend a Nov. 14 webinars to learn more about the products in the report and ask questions. Go to the report’s public comment webpage for instructions on how to send comments.

You can share your thoughts and concerns on anything in the report. According to Ecology, helpful information includes:

Feedback on the report and the priority products we identified.

Any products to consider prioritizing instead of those listed in the draft report.

Your concerns about chemicals in products that you, your family, or your community use.

Information about how you use and interact with the products on our list.

The public comment period is open now through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 16, 2024. After it closes, the department willconsider all comments and may change the report based on comments received.

If you can’t make the webinar, send feedback and questions to SaferProductsWA@ecy.wa.gov. To get updates on the Safer Products for Washington work, subscribe to the Safer Products for Washington email list.

Safer Products for Washington is designed to reduce human and environmental harm by restricting certain toxic chemicals when safer chemical alternatives are available. Where a safer alternative hasn’t been identified, Ecology can require manufacturers to report the use of these chemicals. For more information, visit ecology.wa.gov/Safer-Products-WA.