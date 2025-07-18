Frustration peaks as garbage piles up in Republic Services’ sympathy strike

Thousands of South Snohomish County residents are frustrated with Republic Services and the current garbage strike. Garbage is piling up in shopping centers, business parks and at local residences.

Republic Services workers went on strike to support a nationwide Teamsters strike July 9. Republic Services serves portions of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Woodway.

“Residential is one thing, but if you drive down Highway 99 for instance, the overflowing trash bins are noticeable for our business partners,” Edmonds resident Tom Kozaczynski said in an email to Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen and the Edmonds City Council.

Many residents are looking for information and alternatives.

Republic Services sent updated information to My Neighborhood News Network Thursday afternoon.

“We are prioritizing critical customers this week and working as quickly as we can to resume service. We have drop-off locations in six [Western Washington] cities and are adding more in the coming days. The most recent service updates can be found here: www.republicservices.com/washington.”

This site includes a list of linkable cities. As of Thursday afternoon, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Woodway and unincorporated South Snohomish County still did not have updated drop-off sites listed.

“We have deployed several Republic Services employees from other areas to assist with collections, and our management team is working with temporary labor to manage the drop-off locations. We are grateful to our city partners for their collaboration and support as we worked to set these up for residents,” the statement continued.

Republic Services workers from out of state were managing a steady stream of carloads of garbage on Thursday at a makeshift drop-off site at Lake Forest Park Town Center.

“I’m here from Florida. I’ve worked for Republic for 18 years. We’re just up here to help out,” said a worker tossing garbage and directing traffic.

Until Republic is able to establish a drop-off site in South Snohomish County, residents can bring up to 360 pounds of garbage to the Southwest Recycling and transfer center at 21311 61st Place in Mountlake Terrace. There is a $20 charge.

Over 2,000 members of the Teamsters union are currently on strike or honoring picket lines across the U.S., demanding fair pay and condemning what they describe as corporate greed. The union said it expects to see more strike extensions in the hours and days to come.

“Republic abuses and underpays workers across the country,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien in a press release. “Workers are uniting nationwide, and we will get the wages and benefits we’ve earned, come hell or high water.”

The Teamsters union represents nearly 8,000 Republic waste collection workers across America.

“They need to be paid. We think there’ll be an agreement next week,” said a worker in Lake Forest Park.