Fuchsia plant sale in Lynnwood Aug. 9

The Sno-King Fuchsia Society and the Pilchuck Fuchsia Society are having a joint show and sale of fuchsia plants from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at Renew Covenant Church in Lynnwood.

This is your chance to purchase fuchsia plants, as well as discuss their care with knowledgeable enthusiasts. Fuchsias for sale will include ones suitable for colorful baskets, as well as those hardy perennial specimens that can be planted directly in the garden and flower year after year. Fuchsias often bloom from late spring until the first frost, and their flowers come in a variety of colors and configurations. They are a welcome addition to any garden for their beauty and for being excellent pollinators, organizers said.

In addition to plants for sale, there will be a variety of flowering baskets and flowers on display.

Renew Covenant Church is located at 2721 164th St. S.W., Lynnwood.