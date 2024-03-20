Full closure of 48th Ave W expected March 21-22 for light rail work

Starting Thursday, March 21, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to continue installing a storm crossing on 48th Avenue West. This will require the full closure of the street south of 200th Street Southwest from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday, March 21-22.
Access to businesses and residences will be maintained on 200th. Detours will be provided (see map).
