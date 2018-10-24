Full closure of SR 524 in Lynnwood planned Saturday, Oct. 27

If your Saturday plans take you through the Lynnwood/Bothell/Mill Creek area, prepare for around-the-clock traffic delays while crews finish the heavy lifting on the State Route 524 roundabouts project.

That’s the word from the Washington State Department of Transportation, who says that contractor crews with A-1 Landscaping and Construction, Inc. will close both directions of SR 524/Filbert Road between Locust and Larch ways starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. The road will reopen at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. Signed detours will be in place.

During this weather-dependent closure, crews will pave the final layer of asphalt around both roundabouts toprovide travelers a smoother ride. Crews will also excavate and flatten the steep hillside on the northwest corner of the Larch roundabout. This work will prevent landslides that could block the roadway and lead to emergency closures.

In the Snohomish County area, drivers can get real-time traffic information on their phone with the WSDOT traffic app, following the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed and get advanced information from the Snohomish County Construction page.