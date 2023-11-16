Full closure of westbound 200th Street Southwest from Nov. 17-22

As early as Friday, Nov. 17, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin utility work on 200th Street Southwest, according to a news release from South Transit.

This will require the full closure of 200th Street Southwest, between 46th Avenue West and 44th Avenue West. Detours will be provided; see the map for details.

What:

Utility work on 200th Street Southwest causing road closures.

When:

Friday, Nov. 17 – Wednesday, Nov. 22, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., excluding weekends.

Where:

200th Street Southwest westbound, between 46th Avenue West and 44th Avenue West.

More:

• Leave early and allow extra time to reach your destination.

• Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues.

More information is available at www.soundtransit.org/lynnwoodlink. Contact Sound Transit at lynnwoodlink@soundtransit.org or 206-398-5300.