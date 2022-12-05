Full northbound I-5 overnight closure in north Everett this weekend 

Drivers heading northbound on Interstate 5 through Everett this weekend should plan for early morning closures, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. After a weather delay last week, the main event in the 12th Street Bridge Project will occur from 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, and 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, when northbound I-5 closes so crews can replace a girder. The work is weather dependent.

Traffic will detour via Marine View Drive and State Route 529. The 12th Street bridge will be closed during the work as well.

According to WSDOT, people who rely on northbound I-5 on weeknights should plan for nightly lane reductions starting at 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, through 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Northbound lane reductions start near Marine View Drive with all lanes reopening north of the 12th Street Bridge.

This weekend’s work should bring contractors working for the Washington State Department of Transportation close to completion on this important repair job. A girder on the 12th Street bridge was damaged in September 2021. It was hit by an excavator being transported on the back of a truck.

People who are traveling can get real-time traffic information on mobile phones with the WSDOT traffic app and by following the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed.