Fun and games during Lynnwood Cops for Inclusion event

Posted: April 20, 2024 2
One SWAT vehicle, open for curious kids
This officer said he sometimes ends up spending more time with his K9 partner than his family.
A young family watches the popular K9 demonstration together
Hearty cheers for the popular K9 demo
Coloring pages just within reach
Kids toying with police outerwear
A coloring group has gathered in a shady corner
Kellie Daigle, mother of two children on the autism spectrum, informed parents about the Smart911 program. The Smart911 system allows people to volunteer certain information about their households to better inform first responders in the event of an emergency.
Commander Curtis Zatylny plays with a young girl interested in an uninflated football.
Remote control cars weave through an obstacle course.
He’s next in line for the remote control cars
Some makeshift ramps allow for a racing experience.
Equipment to be used for dress-up, or maybe just for touching.
This girl is having great success at the matching game station.
Pin the emblem on the hat

Dozens of children on the autism spectrum spent a beautiful spring day playing and learning at Lynnwood’s third annual Cops for Inclusion Saturday. Families could enjoy a variety of different games, meet a K9 team, explore a SWAT vehicle and try on police equipment, all while collecting goodies from each activity station. The event’s goal was to encourage positive interactions between children and their local police so they feel more comfortable in future situations involving law enforcement.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

