Fun and games during Lynnwood Cops for Inclusion event

Dozens of children on the autism spectrum spent a beautiful spring day playing and learning at Lynnwood’s third annual Cops for Inclusion Saturday. Families could enjoy a variety of different games, meet a K9 team, explore a SWAT vehicle and try on police equipment, all while collecting goodies from each activity station. The event’s goal was to encourage positive interactions between children and their local police so they feel more comfortable in future situations involving law enforcement.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis