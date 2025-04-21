Fun for all abilities: Kids attend annual Cops for Inclusion event

Children and their families attended the Lynnwood Police Department’s annual Cops for Inclusion event Saturday, an event designed to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families.

The event provided a space for children and their families to meet police officers, and to learn more about how law enforcement works with hands-on games and activities. Officers played games with children, colored pictures, played with toys and gave demonstrations showing how police technology works.

An officer flew a police drone around the parking lot of Northwest Church, showing kids the camera’s built-in thermal detection technology.

Children dressed up as police officers and were able to go inside of a Mine Resistance Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, among other activities throughout the day. If children needed a break from the fun, there was a designated quiet room equipped with snacks.

“We know that often people with ASD utilize 911 and emergency services, and we want to make you and your loved ones feel safe around police officers before you see us in the event of an emergency,” the department’s website said.

Community partners including Snohomish County 911, Washington State Patrol, and those at the Community Life Center partnered with the department to host the event.

This was one of several community events Lynnwood Police Department holds throughout the year. The department’s next event is “Cops and Kids” scheduled for June 7. More information can be found on the department’s website.

The department is also scheduled to hold the Lynnwood Police Youth Camp July 14-18 for kids ages 11 to 14. Parents can also register their kids on the department’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.