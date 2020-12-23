Fundraiser aims to provide holiday meals for local families in need

The Edmonds-based Feedme Restaurant and Hospitality Group Community Kitchen announced this week that Lynnwood Honda has generously donated $2,500 of holiday meals to be served to local families in need — and all are invited to join this effort.

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has established a list of beneficiaries and will provide complimentary delivery on Dec. 23 to deserving families.

A $75 purchase will feed a family of four to six. To participate, visit www.feedmehospitality.com/holidaymeal.