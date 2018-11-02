Fundraiser for 10th annual Shop with a Cop set for Red Onion Burgers Nov. 16

The Cheeseburger Babies Foundation is sponsoring a Tip a Cop and First Responders fundraiser Friday, Nov. 16 at Red Onion Burgers in Mountlake Terrace. The event will benefit the 10th annual Shop with a Cop event, which provides a holiday shopping experience for local kids in need.

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., you can enjoy a meal served by South Snohomish County first responders. All tips and 20 percent of sales will be donated to the Shop with a Cop event, during which first responders take approximately 200 children shopping for holiday gifts.

The Nov. 16 fundraiser includes police shield opportunities to sponsor a child, a silent auction, live auction, raffle, live music, a free Seahawk Russell Wilson Cleat Drawing, and a parking lot full of first responder vehicles.

“It breaks our heart when a child selects toilet paper and essentials as their gifts. It warms our heart when the child selects a gift for themselves or a family member,” says Seaun Richards, president of the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation.

Businesses or individuals interested in donating or volunteers should contact Seaun Richards at 425-218-5996

Red Onion Burgers is located at 21005 – 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.