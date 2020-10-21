Fundraiser launched for two in Lynnwood who lost everything in Oct. 6 mobile home fire

An Edmonds couple has launched a fundraiser for two people left homeless following an Oct. 6 mobile home fire in Lynnwood.

Carol Kinney of Edmonds said that she and her husband Doug started the fundraiser to raise $5,000 for Lofstrom’s 66-year-old niece and 69-year-old nephew, both of whom have health issues. “They did not have insurance and are left only with the clothes on their back and their little cat,” Lofstrom wrote in the appeal on GoFundMe. “The home is a total loss and all of their worldly possessions were lost in the fire.”

The brother and sister also lost a good friend, who died in the fire, Lofstrom said.

“The only income they have is from Social Security and they have no other assets, not even a car as neither one knows how to drive,” Lofstrom wrote. “They are currently living in a motel on Highway 99 with a small amount of funds provided and arranged by the Red Cross. We are scrambling to find a long-term housing solution for them and would appreciate any monetary assistance at this time. We hope to be able to get them into an apartment or condo on a bus line near family and services.”

The link to donate to the appeal is here.