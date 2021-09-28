Fundraiser launched to cover funeral expenses of slain gas station employee

A fundraiser has been launched to cover the funeral expenses for a 60-year-old Snohomish man who was shot to death Sept. 26 at a Chevron gas station at 148th Street Southwest and Highway 99 in unincorporated Lynnwood.

According to the account of the incident on the GoFundMe page, the victim — Tejpal Singh — “was opening the store doing his normal morning shift duties” when the suspect shot him.

“Tejpal Singh was a happy and loving man who everyone adored,” the GoFundMe page noted. “He immigrated to the U.S. from Jalandhar (a city in the Indian state of Punjab) in 1986 and was an honest and hardworking man. He was the one man who could cheer up whole room with all his jokes, and was the life of the party.”

Singh is survived by his wife and three children. The funds collected will be used for funeral expenses and to assist the family with other expenses.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s detectives are still seeking the gunman who fled the scene after the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.