Fundraising continues for Lynnwood City Council, mayoral election hopefuls

* The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report, but are not required to file campaign financial reports.

** indicates candidates not registered with the Public Disclosure Commission or who have registered but not filed any reports to date.

Fundraising continues for many candidates seeking public office in Lynnwood this year. This report brings you up to date and allows you to “follow the money” on the various candidates’ campaign finances.

In Lynnwood, three candidates have filed for mayor: Christine Frizzell, George Hurst, and Jim Smith. Voters will have the chance to choose between these three in the upcoming Aug. 3 primary, where the top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.

All the three open Lynnwood City Council positions are being sought by more than two candidates, ensuring Lynnwood voters will see a full primary ballot in August. For additional details on these and other local races (for example, School District, South County Fire) see our May 21 article here.

Early fundraising in the mayoral race shows Christine Frizzell continuing to build her war chest, which now tops $13,000, more than twice that of opponent George Hurst. Jim Smith has yet to declare any financial activity, but has indicated that he plans to raise more than $5,000 in this race.

In the four-way race for Council Position 1, Nick Coelho remains the only candidate to report fundraising activity. Opponent and former Councilmember Shirley Sutton has indicated that she plans to raise less than $5,000 in this race, and accordingly has not filed campaign financial reports. The other Position 1 candidate – Chris Eck – has yet to register with the PDC.

While none of the three Position 2 candidates has reported fundraising activity, Position 3 hopeful Josh Binda has amassed more than $13,000. Of his two Position 3 opponents, Lisa Utter has indicated that she plans to raise more than $5,000, and James Rutherford has yet to file with the PDC.

The accompanying table details the figures reported by each campaign to the PDC as of Tuesday, June 8. For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens each candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how the money has been spent. Information in this table comes from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Washington Secretary of State’s VoteWA web page.

To keep you, our readers, informed throughout the election cycle, look to Lynnwood Today for regular updates on campaign finances along with other election-related news.

— By Larry Vogel