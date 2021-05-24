Fundraising under way for Lynnwood council, mayoral election hopefuls

Notes: (I) indicates incumbent;

* indicates candidates not registered with the Public Disclosure Commission (The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report, but are not required to file campaign financial reports).

Fundraising is already in full swing for many candidates seeking public office in this year’s local elections. This report brings you up to date and allows you to “follow the money” on the various candidates’ campaign finances.

In Lynnwood, three candidates — all current city councilmembers — have filed for mayor: Christine Frizzell, George Hurst, and Jim Smith. Voters will have the chance to choose between these three in the upcoming Aug. 4 primary, where the top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election. All three open council seats — Positions 1, 2 and 3 — also have three or more candidates, so will appear on the August primary ballot.

Early fundraising shows Christine Frizzell with the largest mayoral war chest, topping $10,000, more than twice that of opponent George Hurst. (Jim Smith, while registered with the PDC, has yet to declare any financial activity). The two council candidates who have so far filed with the PDC — Nick Coelho and Josh Binda — are already reporting significant contributions.

For additional details on all local races, see our earlier article here.

The accompanying table details the figures reported by each campaign to the PDC as of Saturday, May 22. For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how the money has been spent. Information in this table comes from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Washington Secretary of State’s VoteWA web page.

To keep you informed throughout the election cycle, look to Lynnwood Today for regular updates on campaign finances, along with other election-related news.

— By Larry Vogel