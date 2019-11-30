Gallery: Black Friday shoppers pack Alderwood Mall Posted: November 29, 2019 711 Some stores like Nordstrom welcomed Black Friday shoppers with Christmas decorations. Shoppers filled Alderwood Mall on Black Friday to get the best holiday deals. Shoppers stopped by Starbucks for a caffeine boost. Retail workers in JCPenney manned the registers to keep the lines of Black Friday shoppers moving. After a morning of Black Friday sales, some shoppers needed to take a break by the Alderwood Mall fountain. Shoppers formed a line outside of the jewelry store Pandora. After celebrating Thanksgiving, shoppers filled Alderwood Mall Friday to take advantage of the stores’ holiday discounts. — Photos by Cody Sexton