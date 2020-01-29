Gallery: City officials, staff visit Olympia to advocate for Lynnwood

City of Lynnwood elected officials and city staff traveled to Olympia this week to participate in the Association of Washington Cities Lobby Days to advocate for the city’s legislative interests.

On Jan. 28-29. Mayor Nicola Smith, Lynnwood City Councilmembers Christine Frizzell, Shannon Sessions, George Hurst and Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, along with other city staff, are meeting with state representatives to advocate for the city’s strategic priorities.

On Jan. 28, city representatives met with Rep. Lauren Davis, Sen. Jesse Salomon and Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib.

According to the city’s strategic priorities for 2018-22, city representatives will be advocating to:

Fulfill Lynnwood’s “Community Vision” for the City Center district and Lynnwood Link Light Rail.

Ensure financial stability and economic success for the city

Nurture operational and organizational excellence

Be a safe, welcoming and livable city

Pursue and maintain collaborative relationships

