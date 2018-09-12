Gallery: EdCC celebrates groundbreaking of new SET building

1 of 7

Edmonds Community College celebrated the groundbreaking of its new SET building, which will house science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) courses, as well as Allied Health nursing labs and a few general use classrooms.

The 70,000-square-foot building will stand on what campus officials consider the main “spine” of the college, just north of Mountlake Terrace Hall, and is expected to help connect other buildings around that area of campus.

Construction on the building begins this fall, and it is expected to be ready for classes in 2020 — approximately 20 months from now.

College officials are excited for the new building, which was first proposed in 2007 and just approved this year.

Dr. Amit Singh, president of Edmonds Community College, added that this new state-of-the-art building couldn’t come at a better time, with demand for STEM careers high, and growing.

“Edmonds Community College will continue to have a leading role in STEM education,” Tia Benson Tolle, chair of the EdCC’s Board of Directors, said.

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith and Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling were also in attendance, as well as community members, EdCC officials and other elected officials.

–Photos by Natalie Covate