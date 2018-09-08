Gallery: Fair on 44th enchants crowd in Lynnwood

1 of 30

Thousands of community members and dozens of vendors crowded 44th Avenue West on Saturday morning for the biggest Fair on 44th to date.

In addition to police motorcycle, K-9 and firefighter jaws-of-life demos, there were games for the whole family, giveaways and food trucks. Kids were invited to climb aboard construction, SWAT and public safety vehicles. The Lynnwood Recreation Center also had dance demonstrations and CPR lessons.

Local businesses and community groups also set up booths to share their message with attendees. The Cascade Bicycle Club had a bicycle rodeo and gave away helmets to young cyclists.

The fair took place on 44th Avenue West from 194th Street Southwest to 188th Street Southwest on Saturday, Sept. 8.

–Photos by Natalie Covate