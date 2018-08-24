Gallery: Homage Senior Services holds ribbon cutting, open house celebration

1 of 14

Homage Senior Services celebrated its recent relocation to the former Wight’s Home & Garden building on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood with a ribbon cutting and open house celebration on Thursday afternoon.

In addition to taking over an iconic Lynnwood building, this is a first time Homage’s various services will be housed under one roof — and it’s the first time Homage has owned the building where it operates.

“This is the first time we can call our home our own,” said CEO Steve McGraw.

It was a full house Thursday — so full that the Homage parking lot and much of the street parking on 50th Avenue West was full. Gary Hauff of the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County referenced the lack of parking as proof that the organization is making an impact.

Officials with Homage said they are glad to bring the organization to Lynnwood. Lynnwood officials say they feel the same way.

“This is going to touch and make such a positive impact on the community,” said Lynnwood City Council vice president Shannon Sessions. “We are so happy to have Homage here in the City of Lynnwood.”

As for the old Wight’s building, the exterior is mostly unchanged. However, inside, the space is optimized for Homage’s entire staff, about 200 people.

Departments include, but are not limited to, social services, nutrition, transportation, minor home repair and philanthropy. To learn more about Homage and the services offered, click here.

Buses for Community Transit’s DART program are parked behind what was the Wight’s garden center. The main entrance for Homage is on the side of the building facing 50th Avenue West.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate