Gallery: Lynnwood neighborhoods return to celebrating National Night Out in person

Dozens of Lynnwood neighborhoods invited local law enforcement to celebrate National Night Out in person this year after the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Night Out is an annual event where residents turn on their porch lights, lock their doors and go out to meet their neighbors in the name of crime prevention. The event is designed to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police/community partnerships; send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back; heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; and generate support for and participation in local anti-crime programs.

Many bring their children to the annual event to develop positive early relationships with law enforcement. With her young daughter by her side, one woman told an officer “I always tell her to call the police if she needs help.”

The Lynnwood Police Department, in partnership with community organizations and other city departments, encourages residents to organize a neighborhood event to bring neighbors together in a safe and meaningful way.

Police Chief Jim Nelson said the community event is one the department looks forward to everyday and not celebrating last year makes this year more impactful. With 29 neighborhoods hosting events, Nelson said the department worked to have personnel at every location.

“The face-to-face interaction with our community is invaluable and had been sorely missed during the pandemic,” he said.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton