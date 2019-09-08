Gallery: Lynnwood’s Fair on 44th draws crowd

1 of 16

Thousands of people came to Lynnwood Saturday to celebrate the city’s Fair on 44th, an annual block party now in its fourth year.

Held on 44th Avenue West, which was closed from 194th to 198th Streets Southwest, the event included demonstrations from the Lynnwood Police Department’s K9 and motorcycle units, fitness and exercise lessons, and disaster preparedness tips. Kids and adults alike had a chance to tour fire trucks, ambulances and SWAT and police vehicles, as well as school and Community Transit buses, tractors, Mary’s Bubble Tow Truck and vactor trucks.

Booths featuring local businesses and community organizations lined the streets with games, arts and crafts and other activities for community members of all ages. The Lynnwood Recreation Center offered CPR lessons and had a dance demonstration.

Community members received information on health insurance coverage, dental care, blood pressure checks, and health and wellness programs. Also, the Cascade Bicycle Club fitted kids with free helmets.

— Photos by Cody Sexton