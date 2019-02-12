Garbage, recycling pickup canceled in Lynnwood Tuesday

If you are a Lynnwood residential customer with garbage and recycling pickup scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 12, Republic Services and Waste Management have canceled collections due to weather. Both haulers also canceled collections on Monday.

Many customers of Republic Services and Waste Management already missed service a week ago due to snow. The company will pick up triple loads on the next scheduled pickup day next week — assuming no more weather events — at no extra charge.

Recycling is a different story, though. For example, if your recycling was scheduled to be collected this week, and is on an every-other-week basis, the next pickup will be in two weeks.

To learn more about pickup schedules: