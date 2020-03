The Intergenerational Community Garden located at the Lynnwood Senior Center currently has a few garden boxes available for anyone interested in gardening.

Wondering whether gardening is something for you? The City of Lynnwood suggests reading An Hour of Gardening Does the Body Good!

The Lynnwood Senior Center is at 19000 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

To learn more, contact Marielle Harrington, Healthy Communities Coordinator at 425-670-5532 or mharrington@lynnwoodwa.gov