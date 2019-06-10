Gary Faigin is 2019 Edmonds Arts Festival Poster Artist 

Renowned Seattle contemporary artist Gary Faigin was selected to design the 2019 Edmonds Arts Festival poster. The selected art is from his “Age of Steam” collection. Bold, thought-provoking paintings in this collection explore the two sides of the steam engine during the industrialization of our country.

The “Age of Steam” collection exhibits in the Arts Festival Gallery in the Frances Anderson Center during the festival, which runs June 14, 15 and 16 in downtown Edmonds. Faigin’s original works may be purchased from the Gallery and posters may be purchased in the Festival Store and in the Paintings Art Gallery.

In 1989, Faigin co-founded Gage Academy of Art in Seattle, where he is currently the artistic director. As a promoter and observer of historic and contemporary art in the Northwest, Faigin serves on the Board of Directors of the Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds and reviews regional museum and gallery exhibits as the Seattle Times guest art critic. His art is represented by BONFIRE Gallery in Seattle.

Faigin trained at the Art Students League and the Ecole des Beaux-Arts before teaching for a decade at the major academies in New York. Learn more at www.garyfaigin.com.