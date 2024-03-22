Gary Lee Shimek: Devoted father, avid fisherman, longtime Boeing employee

Gary Lee Shimek

Gary Lee Shimek, 75, of Edmonds, Washington, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2024. He was born on September 1, 1948, in Seattle, Washington, to the late Jean and Otto Shimek. Gary graduated from Highline High School, Highline Community College, where he earned an Associate of Arts degree, before continuing his education at the University of Washington, where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

Gary was married to his beloved wife, Yvonne Shimek, since 1978. Together, they shared a lifetime of love, laughter, and cherished memories, raising three children to be successful adults and was very involved in their activities. He is survived by loving daughter, Barbara (Mike Erickson), Portland, Or; his cherished sons, Brad (Heather), San Marcos, Tx and Brian, Albuquerque, NM and granddaughters, Emma and Ava.

After completing his education, Gary embarked on a successful career at the Boeing Company, where he dedicated 38 years as a respected database administrator. In his early years, Gary enjoyed outdoor adventures such as hiking, hunting and camping. As he got older, he embraced RVing across the US, creating memories and exploring new horizons. Gary was also an avid fisherman, finding solace and joy in the tranquility of the water. Upon retiring, he indulged in his passion for model trains, spending countless hours perfecting his collection and layouts. He was also a history enthusiast, with a deep love for learning about different historical periods and events, especially WWII.

Gary’s love for travel extended to his world travels, where he explored different landscapes and experienced diverse customs. He enjoyed taking cruises as part of his world travels, discovering new destinations and embracing the unique experiences each place offered and great cuisine. His favorite destination was the Big Island of Hawaii where they spent the month of November.

He is survived by his older brother, Robert Shimek; and a host of extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leo and Rena, parents, Jean and Otto, and his younger brother Richard Shimek.

A Funeral Mass to celebrate Gary’s life will be held at St. Thomas More Parish on March 25 at 11 a.m., followed by reception and burial at Holyrood Cemetery at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to St. Thomas More School or Continuum Hospice of Snohomish in Gary’s memory.

Special thanks to Amy Cox RN and team at Continuum Hospice for their exceptional care and support during Gary’s final days, and to Betty Chirwa, his primary caregiver at Edmonds Adult Care Home, for her dedicated and compassionate care.

