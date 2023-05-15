George Hurst seeking a third term on Lynnwood City Council

Lynnwood City Councilmember George Hurst announced Monday he is running for reelection to the Position 6 seat he has held since 2015.

“The basic responsibility of any city council is to provide for public safety, maintain infrastructure (roads, parks sewer, water), and create a balanced budget,” Hurst said in his announcement. “During my two terms in office, I have fulfilled these responsibilities, all while advocating for a reduction in taxes and fees and today I am happy to announce the start of my campaign for a third term on the Lynnwood City Council.”

Hurst said that during his time on the council, he has been a strong advocate for Lynnwood residents. He pointed to his work to find housing for low-income tenants who were displaced from their apartment complexes and mobile home parks and most recently testified before the Washington State Legislature in support of legislation to protect seniors living in manufactured home parks. This was a key piece of legislation for Lynnwood, since it has 16 aging manufactured home parks.

Hurst has been endorsed by 32nd District State Rep. Lauren Davis. “It has been a pleasure to work with Council Member Hurst on a variety of issues ranging from housing to behavioral health services for Lynnwood residents,” Davis said. “I have been impressed with his active community presence and have deeply appreciated his proactive efforts to keep me apprised of local issues with which I may be able to assist. I look forward to our continued partnership.”

During his time on the council, Hurst was twice elected council president. He currently serves as chair of the Council Finance Committee, represents Lynnwood on the Snohomish 911 Board and is chair of the 911 Personnel Committee. Hurst also sits on the Association of Washington Cities Legislative Priorities Committee.

A graduate of the Leadership Snohomish County Signature Program, Hurst has been awarded the AWC Certificate of Municipal Leadership.

“I am most proud of my record of listening to residents and acting on their concerns,” Hurst said. “We have made some progress during my time on the council, but we have a long way to go. We have serious challenges ahead of us with issues like drug abuse, homelessness, growth management and affordable housing. Recent mandates by the state Legislature on these issues will need to be addressed while still finding solutions that reflect the values of our residents.

These challenges require a strong, experienced voice to provide leadership and move the council forward “rather than getting lost in political theater and personal disputes,” he added.

“As Lynnwood becomes a more diverse community, every resident should feel welcomed and confident that their city council is honest, engaged and respects all of the many viewpoints,” he said. “I am running again to make sure that we can deliver on that goal.”

George and his wife, Pam, have lived in Lynnwood for over 30 years. All of their children graduated from Lynnwood High School. Prior to serving in public office, George worked in the commercial lighting industry. He has a bachelor of arts from the University of Washington and a masters from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.