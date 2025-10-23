George Hurst: Veteran councilmember seeks mayoral seat for a third time

Lynnwood City Councilmember George Hurst, a three-term veteran, is challenging incumbent Mayor Christine Frizzell, citing what he calls a “self-inflicted budget deficit” and a loss of focus on residents. A 30-year Lynnwood resident, Hurst said the city must refocus on fiscal discipline, public safety and livability rather than unchecked growth.

Hurst, who lives in Lynnwood with his wife Pam and raised four children in the city, holds degrees from the University of Washington and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He spent nearly 40 years in the commercial lighting industry managing multi-million-dollar projects, including military contracts. First elected to the council in 2015, he has served as council president and on multiple city and county boards.

This is Hurst’s third mayoral run. He said his 2017 campaign lacked experience and his 2021 effort was too partisan. This time, his focus is fiscal responsibility, spurred by what he saw in the 2025–26 budget process when he saw the city heading toward a “horrible deficit,” he said. “It turned out I was right.”

Hurst blames Lynnwood’s $11.8 million deficit on “inaccurate economic forecasts,” not declining revenues, noting that income rose in 2024. He cited $5.7 million in forecasting gaps for sales tax, permits, and red-light ticket revenue. He criticized the budget process for not requiring department heads to trim costs, saying, “The question was only, ‘How much do you need?’”

If elected, Hurst said he would freeze equipment purchases and nonunion wages through 2026, order an external audit, and consider hiring independent financial experts. He promised to “cut what’s not working” and restore confidence in Lynnwood’s fiscal future.

Public safety, he said, is the city’s “primary responsibility.” He pointed to high police vacancies, fewer officers per shift, and jail costs that jumped from $400,000 to $1.6 million annually due to liability concerns.

To address youth violence, Hurst suggested addressing “root problems,” including housing and economic instability. He said he wants to partner with nonprofits to provide mentorship and safe spaces through projects like the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center and the ACCESS Project.

On housing, Hurst wants to reduce impact and permitting fees to lower costs, arguing that current policies discourage building. He voted against a sprinkler mandate in new homes, saying wired smoke detectors are cheaper and equally effective.

“Are we raising the cost of housing in Lynnwood with our impact fees, with our… permitting fees? Are we blocking people from being able to build?” he asked.

Hurst also criticized what he called a “toxic culture” at City Hall, noting 17 staff departures from the finance department alone since 2022. He pledged to improve morale and communication, even suggesting using AI to handle nonemergency calls after residents complained about unanswered phones.

If elected, Hurst said he would restore “vision” to the mayor’s office by working collaboratively with the council to strengthen Lynnwood’s financial footing and culture. “Lynnwood needs a mayor with a vision of where we want to go as a city,” he said.

Learn more about Hurst and his platform at his campaign website: electhurst4lynnwood.com

