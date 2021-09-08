Geraldine ‘Jerry’ Harper: Longtime QFC employee loved travel, mystery novels and jigsaw puzzles

Geraldine Harper
Geraldine “Jerry” Harper, 78, of Edmonds died on September 4, 2021 at home with her family. Known as the QUEEN, Jerry was a grocery bagger at QFC in Edmonds for 27 years. Both co-workers and customers loved her. She loved traveling, mystery novels, jigsaw puzzles, cross-stitching, poker machines, Starbucks, Snickers and picking weeds. She is survived by her husband, son, daughter-in-law, and five grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at Beck’s Tribute Center in Edmonds on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1 pm. It will be live streamed on her tribute page at www.beckstributecenter.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Saint Jude’s Children Hospital in her memory would please her.
