Gesa Credit Union announces grand opening of student-run Lynnwood High School branch

Gesa Credit Union announced Tuesday the grand opening of its newest High School Credit Union (HSCU) Program at Lynnwood High School at 18218 North Rd . This new location marks Gesa’s 18 student-run branch statewide and its first within the Edmonds School District.

The Lynnwood High School branch brings financial services directly to students while giving them the opportunity to build practical skills in money management, customer service and leadership. This launch builds on Gesa’s existing support for the school, including through the Lynnwood High School Affinity Card, which helps raise funds for the school’s various academic, athletic and extracurricular programs every time a member swipes their card.

“The Gesa Student-Run Credit Union has taken our Lynnwood High School Marketing/DECA program to the next level,” said Mark Madison, director of Career and Technical Education at Edmonds School District. “Thanks to this exciting partnership, our students are building real-world skills in leadership, career readiness and financial literacy—gaining hands-on experience both in school and in our local community. We’re thrilled to keep growing and expanding this incredible program and are so grateful to Gesa for helping prepare and inspire our students for success in college, careers, and beyond.”

As part of the program, a student will be selected in the 2025-2026 school year for a paid internship to manage the day-to-day operations of the branch. All Lynnwood High School students will be able to access the on-campus branch during designated hours to open checking or savings accounts, make deposits or withdrawals and receive financial guidance.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring our High School Credit Union Program to Lynnwood High School,” said Brandon Allison, assistant vice president of Community Impact at Gesa Credit Union. “There’s something powerful about watching a student help their peer open their first account or answer a real-life money question. It’s financial education in action, and it speaks to what Gesa values most–building stronger communities by investing in the next generation.”

Gesa’s High School Credit Union Program has provided hands-on, real-life financial industry experience for high school students since 2000. In 2022, the program made history by becoming the first Financial Sector Career Launch endorsed program in the Washington state through Career Connect Washington.

Visit the Gesa Credit Union website for a full list of Gesa’s high school branch locations or to learn more about the high school credit union program.