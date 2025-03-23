Gesa Credit Union celebrates Lynnwood branch remodel by honoring local heroes

Gesa Credit Union last week celebrated the completion of its Lynnwood branch remodel with a weeklong Local Hero Appreciation initiative and a Member Appreciation Day Open House Friday.

The Friday event honored local firefighters, law enforcement, health care workers, educators and veterans while also thanking Gesa members for their continued support. As part of its commitment to giving back, Gesa awarded $1,000 donations to five local organizations: the Lynnwood Police Department, South County Fire, Heroes Café, Lynnwood High School and the Community Health Center of Snohomish County – Lynnwood Clinic.