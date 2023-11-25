Gesa Credit Union joins Local Heroes for annual Stock-the-Sock Holiday Gift Drive

Gesa Credit Union is partnering with Local Heroes groups across Washington for its 8th annual Stock-the-Sock Holiday Gift Drive. Now through Dec. 16, community members are encouraged to donate gifts online through Gesa’s digital wish list on Elfster or in the donation bins located at every Gesa branch, including the Lynnwood branch. All donated gifts will be distributed to support Local Hero initiatives throughout the state, according to a Gesa news release.

This holiday season, Gesa is also partnering with local non-profits Treehouse, which provides specific educational needs for youth in foster care, and Triumph, which provides resources and mental health services for those struggling with substance abuse. Alongside these two organizations, Gesa team members will purchase gifts and supplies for children and families in need.

“Our Local Heroes contribute significantly to our communities every day, and we are grateful for our collaboration with these organizations in distributing gifts to those who need it most,” said Amber Merrill, community relations manager at Gesa Credit Union. “Our annual Stock-the-Sock drive is a cherished celebration we look forward to every year, especially as people come together to help others during the holiday season. It’s an honor to be part of this collective effort and it wouldn’t be possible without the support from our members and the community.”

Donations gathered at Gesa branches in Lynnwood, Kirkland, Seattle, Tukwila, Puyallup, and Tacoma will be distributed by Sea Mar Community healthcare workers, while those in Bremerton will be shared by Peninsula Community Health Services. In Wenatchee, gifts will be given out by the Wenatchee Police Department, and firefighters from the City of Walla Walla Co. Fire will pass out those received from the Walla Walla location. Education workers from Communities in Schools of Benton-Franklin will distribute donations from the Tri-Cities branch locations, and in Idaho, those received will be shared by the Boys and Girls Club of Kootenai County. Gifts received in Spokane will be distributed by Heroes Homestead and in Pullman by Whitman County Veterans Service Office. Healthcare heroes from New Hope will distribute donated gifts in Moses Lake, educators from Vancouver Public Schools will collect items from Vancouver, and Communities in Schools of Central Washington will gather items donated from Yakima.

This year, Gesa’s goal is to collect 500 gifts across Washington. Examples of gifts to donate include stuffed animals, Lego sets, puzzles, books, and socks.

For more information about Gesa Credit Union’s involvement in the community, visit www.gesa.com/community.