Gesa Credit Union opens applications for education scholarships

Gesa Credit Union said Monday that its distinguished Scholarship Program will be accepting applications until Feb. 29, 2024. Gesa encourages any students who have active student loans, are entering college for the first time or are continuing to pursue higher education to apply by the deadline for the chance to receive some of the more than $100,000 available in scholarships.

“Gesa acknowledges the pivotal role that education plays in a person’s life, which is why every year we look forward to helping local students follow their academic dreams through our Scholarship Program,” said Don Miller, president and CEO of Gesa Credit Union, in a news release. “As a community-focused credit union, we are proud to offer resources like these that uplift and empower our community’s future leaders. By providing them with the support to overcome financial barriers, we can help them to thrive at any stage of their higher education journey.”

Of the available scholarships, $50,000 is offered to high school seniors who have participated in Gesa’s High School Credit Union program; $30,000 is provided for high school seniors who are entering their freshman year at college; $15,000 is available for members who are looking to continue their higher education; and $5,000 is offered to members who have active student loans from continuing higher education.

Scholarship applications for the 2024-2025 school year close Feb. 29, 2024. Applicants must be Gesa members and submit their application through the online portal found on Gesa’s website. For more information on grant eligibility and to apply, visit www.gesa.com/category/scholarships.