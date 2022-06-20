Gesa Credit Union opens applications for Local Heroes grant program

Gesa Credit Union is accepting applications for its 2022 Local Heroes grant program, open to any local organization that supports local heroes in Washington, including firefighters, health care workers, law enforcement, teachers and veterans.

Grants of up to $50,000 are available, and the application process is open through July 31, 2022.

Funds for the grants are generated through Gesa’s Affinity Debit Card Program. With every swipe of a Local Heroes co-branded Gesa Visa debit card, Gesa members earn funds designated for grants in that card’s Local Heroes category. Funds accumulate over the course of a year and are distributed annually.

Grant applicants must provide proof that the funds will directly benefit at least one of the specified Local Heroes groups in a Gesa community, which is defined as a community where Gesa has a physical location. For more information on grant eligibility and to apply, visit www.gesa.com/community/local-heroes.