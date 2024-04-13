Get a Jazz Connection preview: Student musicians to perform at Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary meeting April 16

Get a sneak peak of what to expect at the annual Edmonds Jazz Connection. Student musicians will be performing for members and guests of the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club at their Tuesday, April 16 meeting at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The Jazz Connection each year provides the community with the opportunity to enjoy the work of talented student musicians from the Edmonds School District and throughout Western Washington. Tuesday’s Daybreakers Rotary Club meeting will feature students who will be performing at the Edmonds Jazz Connection in May.

The public is invited to attend the meeting, which starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. Attendance is free; breakfast is available for $10.