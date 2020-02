Do you need help with your German or Scandinavian research? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering free assistance on the first and third Tuesday — March 3 and March 17 — at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. Do you need help with your German or Scandinavian research? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering free assistance on the first and third Tuesday — March 3 and March 17 — at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

Experienced researcher Lee Langsted is available by appointment to give one-on-one assistance for 45 minutes. Call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to schedule your appointment.