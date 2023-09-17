Get help with genealogy research problems Sept. 23 in Lynnwood

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their “brick wall” problems on Saturday, Sept. 23, at its research library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.

Margaret Summitt is an experienced researcher who can direct your research efforts. She did this a few years ago at the Lynnwood Senior Center and is now helping at the research library. The free 40-minute session is an in-person appointment. If the four sessions are filled, you will be placed on a waiting list for the next “brick wall” day.