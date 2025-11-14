Get help with senior and disabled property tax exemption at workshop Nov. 19, 20

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

Need help applying for the property tax reduction that moderate-income seniors are eligible for? There are still appointments available on Nov. 19 and 20 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. Call the front desk at 425-774-5555 and register for the Senior or Disabled Property Tax Exemption workshop.

This is a one-on-one meeting with a volunteer where you confirm your eligibility and complete the application form. The registrar will explain what documentation to bring to your appointment.

Your household net disposable income in 2024 must be less than $75,000 in Snohomish County to qualify. You can also apply for three historical years.

This is a statewide program that has been in place for many years, but many seniors do not know about it. Most homeowners who have applied are getting their property taxes cut in half. You can also drop in at the County Assessor office in Everett to get help applying — no appointment is necessary. The application form and instructions for Snohomish County residents are here: www.snohomishcountywa.gov/326/Forms-Publications